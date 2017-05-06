Carthage to host Historic Walk

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County will be conducting our 6th annual Jane’s Walk on Saturday, May 6 at 9:00 a.m. The walk entitled “Working together for a Better Community” will be a walk around the Historic Courthouse Square starting at the Old Main Office of Carthage Bank and will proceed around the square and end at the Leake County Chamber of Commerce Center with refreshments and a historical display. Jane’s Walk is a movement of free, citizen walking tours inspired by Jane Jacobs. The walks get people to tell stories about their communities, explore their cities, and connect with their neighbors. Since its inception in 2007, Jane’s Walk has happened in cities across North America, and is growing internationally. Carthage is the smallest community to participate in the program throughout the United States and Canada.

Jane’s Walk honors the legacy and ideas of urban activist and writer Jane Jacobs who championed the interests of local residents and pedestrians over a car-centered approach to planning. Jane Jacobs Walk helps knit people together into a strong and resourceful community, instilling belonging and encouraging civic leadership.

If you are interested in participating in the Jane’s Walk, or would like more information about the event, call Carthage Main Street at 601-267-9231 or 601-267-6763.