The Carthage-Leake County Library will have an open story time this Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Lindsay Fitts, Youth Services coordinator for the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System and Cassie Sessums, Youth Services for Carthage-Leake County will entertain the children with books, music, and puppets. It is open to all pre-school children. For more information, call the Carthage-Leake County Library at (601) 267-7821.