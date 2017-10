The Carthage-Leake County Library is forming a Teen Advisory Group (TAG). Meetings are set for 3:45 on the first and third Thursdays of each month starting today. All meetings will be held in Ramzy hall.

Teen Members will have input in library programs and initiatives, including movies and books. Teen members will also earn community service-volunteer hours.

For more information contact the Carthage-Leake County Library at 601-267-7821.