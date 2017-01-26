Carthage man arrested for Neshoba County Co-Op burglary

Jason Paul Sanders Source: Leake County Sheriff's Office

A Carthage man has been arrested in connection with a burglary in Neshoba County.

On Wednesday night, the Leake County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search of a property in Leake County where they discovered stolen property taken in a robbery at the Neshoba County Co-Op.

Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner said “we received a tip from someone who saw some items on some property in Leake County that appeared to be what had been taken from the Neshoba Co-Op. We obtained a search warrant on the property where we found stolen items along with drugs.”

Jason Paul Sanders, 36, 539 Coon Creek Road, Carthage, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia in Leake County.

Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner stated that Sanders would also face charges in Neshoba County.

The stolen property recovered Wednesday night by Leake County officers and Philadelphia officers included coral panels, bales of alfalfa hay and beef pellets and corn that were taken from the Neshoba County Co-op in a robbery on Monday, January 16.

Philadelphia Police Chief Grant Myers stated that Sanders would be facing three counts of grand larceny and one count of commercial burglary of a building after he faces drug charges in Leake County.

Chief Myers stated that the suspect was seen on video surveillance footage, which tied him to the robbery at the Neshoba County Co-Op.

Myers said “this is an on-going investigation, more charges could be coming.”

Sanders is currently being held in the Leake County jail.