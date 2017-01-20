Carthage Man gets 5 years in prison bribery scheme

A businessman who had contracts with the Mississippi prison system has been sentenced to five years in prison in a bribery scheme involving the state’s former corrections commissioner.

The Clarion-Ledger reports U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate sentenced 62-year-old Sam Waggoner of Carthage on Thursday.

Waggoner was charged by Criminal Information with one count of bribery related to his payments of bribes and kickbacks to Epps from sometime in 2012 until at least August 26, 2014. According to the Criminal Information, Waggoner was a consultant for Global Tel-Link (GTL), which provided telephone services at MDOC facilities. The Criminal Information cites two specific instances in 2014 where Waggoner paid Epps kickbacks from money Waggoner received from GTL as a consultant.

Waggoner admitted to giving then-Commissioner Christopher Epps a portion of the money he earned as a prison telephone contractor. Waggoner told federal agents that before their investigation started, he wrote to Epps saying he wanted to end the payments.

Waggoner says Epps ripped the letter into “teeny, tiny pieces,” flushed it down a toilet and told him their arrangement would continue.

Epps awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in February 2015 to money laundering and filing false tax returns in a wide-ranging bribery scheme.

