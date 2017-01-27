Carthage man and woman indicted on drug charges in Neshoba County

Frank Jacob Scott - Amanda Carol Palmer Source: Neshoba County Jail

Two Leake County residents were recently indicted on drug charges in Neshoba County. According to the Neshoba County Circuit Clerks Office Frank Jacob Scott, 37, of 253 Drysdale Road, Carthage, and Amanda Carol Palmer, 35, of 2573 Coosa Road, Carthage, were both indicted for possession of a controlled substance by a Neshoba County Grand Jury.

The indictment charges that Palmer and Scott did willfully, unlawfully, sell and deliver to a confidential informant, a Schedule II controlled substance, namely Methamphetamine in Neshoba County on July 19, 2015.

Bail was set at $35,000 for each defendant.