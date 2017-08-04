Carthage Police searching for burglary suspect

The Carthage Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a Business Burglary case. Michael White, 21 year old black male who also uses a fake name of “Johnny McGee”, is wanted by the Carthage Police Department for Business Burglary. In March of 2017 Michael White was involved in the burglary of a pawn shop in Carthage where several guns were stolen. The Pawn Shop is located on Hwy 35 north and is no longer open for business. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.