Carthage Rotary Club will host its annual pancake supper Tuesday, February 7 from 3:30 pm to 7 p.m. in the community house at McMillan Park on Highway 16E. Meals may be eaten at the community house starting at 5 pm or picked up for carry-out starting at 3:30 pm. Tickets may be purchased from any club member for $5. Proceeds will benefit the club’s scholarship fund.