Case of West Nile confirmed in Leake County

(AP) – Mississippi says six new cases of West Nile virus bring the state’s total this year to 25.
State Health Department officials say the death toll remains at one, in Grenada County.
A news release Monday says the new cases were in Clay, Forrest, Hinds, Leake, Lowndes, and Rankin counties.
Hinds County now has six cases this year, with four in Forrest, three in Rankin, and one each in Clay, Covington, Grenada, Humphreys, Jones, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Perry and Scott counties.
Most infected people never show symptoms. Some develop a flu-like disease. A few come down with encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to paralysis, coma and even death.
Last year, the state reported a total of 43 cases and two deaths.
Experts offer the following tips to protect yourself from mosquitoes and to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds:
- Use a mosquito repellent that contains DEET.
- Wear loose, light colored long sleeved clothes that cover arms and legs when you’re outdoors
- Dispose of old tires, buckets, ceramic pots and other containers in your yard that may collect water.
- Fill in tree rot holes and hollow stumps that hold water.
- Drill holes into the bottom of tire swings.
- At least once per week, empty standing water from containers, including bird-feeders, on your property.
- Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers that are left outdoors. Drainage holes in the sides of containers allow sufficient water to collect in which mosquitoes may breed.
- Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if the leaves from surrounding trees have a tendency to plug up the drains.
- Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.
- Keep drains, ditches and culverts free of grass clippings, weeds and trash so water will drain properly.
- Fill in low areas on your property to eliminate standing water.