Case of West Nile confirmed in Leake County

(AP) – Mississippi says six new cases of West Nile virus bring the state’s total this year to 25.

State Health Department officials say the death toll remains at one, in Grenada County.

A news release Monday says the new cases were in Clay, Forrest, Hinds, Leake, Lowndes, and Rankin counties.

Hinds County now has six cases this year, with four in Forrest, three in Rankin, and one each in Clay, Covington, Grenada, Humphreys, Jones, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Perry and Scott counties.

Most infected people never show symptoms. Some develop a flu-like disease. A few come down with encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to paralysis, coma and even death.

Last year, the state reported a total of 43 cases and two deaths.

Experts offer the following tips to protect yourself from mosquitoes and to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds: