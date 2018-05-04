Casino hosts legendary Coasters, Platters

The Coasters and The Platters will perform a live outdoor concert Saturday, May 5 at Bok Homa Casino in Jones County. The free show starts at 8 p.m.

The Coasters were the first vocal group to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, known for hits Down in Mexico, Yakety Yak, Charlie Brown and Poison Ivy.

The Platters charted number one hits in the 1950s and 1960s and are also members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The group produced hits like Only You, The Great Pretender, You’ve Got the Magic Touch and Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.