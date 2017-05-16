Cassie Henson wins democratic run-off in Ward 4

Voters in Philadelphia Ward 4 decided on a Democratic candidate today in a run off race between Cassie Henson and Jerry Smith.

With 276 votes, Henson was declared the winner in the Democratic primary run-off and will now face Independent Rudolph Tatum in the June 6 election.

Unofficial results show Henson received 253 votes to Smith’s 157 votes. 26 absentee ballots, 23 for Henson and 3 for Smith were added;18 affidavit votes will be opened tomorrow.

Henson stated that she wants to improve on recreational things for kids in Ward 4 to help promote positive activities. She also stated that she talked with Ward 4 residents who want to see less crime in their neighborhoods.