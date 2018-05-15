CCHS Valedictorian and Salutatorians named

The valedictorian, and not just one, but two salutatorians for the Choctaw Central High School Class of 2018 were announced during a senior honors banquet on Tuesday, May 1.

Asa Jimmie is this year’s valedictorian. He is from the Pearl River Community and is the son of Karla Keats and Elijah Jimmie. His honors throughout his high school career include being in the Top 10 and the ACT 20+ Club. Asa participated in the BETA Club, CCHS Maroon Band and Choctaw Central Winterguard. He is a member of the Chahta Alla Youth Council. He plans to attend East Central Community College in the fall and later transfer to an ACC or SEC school, majoring in business. One of his educational goals is to one day attain his doctorate.

Kyarrah and Kyannah Grant, twin sisters, and daughters of Shaun and Gwynn Grant, are this year’s salutatorians. They are from the Conehatta Community in Newton County. Kyarrah’s honors include highest average in biomedical research, calculus, AP literature and Composition II. In high school, both Kyarrah and Kyannah participated in basketball, cross country and track and field and were members of the BETA Club and ACT 20+ Club. Kyannah was also a member of the Chess Club. Both sisters spent time volunteering at the Elderly Activity Center in Pearl River. They were both members of the Dandy Dozen, Mississippi/Alabama All-Star basketball team and the WTOK All-Scholastic Sports Team. Both were awarded a full basketball scholarship to the University of Tennessee at Martin, and will attend in the fall. Kyarrah plans to major in biology or physics, with the goal of becoming a physiatrist. Kyannah plans to major in cell and molecular biology, and her goal is to become an orthopedic surgeon.

“I am so proud of Asa, Kyarrah, Kyannah and all of our graduates,” said Tribal Chief Phyliss J. Anderson. “This is by no means the end of the journey for these outstanding individuals. These students are among some of the best and brightest in the state, and I know they will have many successes in the years to come.”

“A less than one percent difference in GPA is an indicator of hard work, competition and focus by our students at Choctaw Central High School,” said CCHS Principal Dr. Fredrick Hickmon. “Thank you parents for allowing your children to be under our care.”

This year’s graduating class will be the largest ever, with 117 students receiving their diploma. The CCHS commencement ceremony will be held on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. in the Silver Star Convention Center.