Celebrate Dr. Seuss' Birthday at the Carthage-Leake County Library

Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ Birthday at the Carthage-Leake County Library

Posted on by Mina Mooney

When: March 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Carthage Leake County Library

What: Celebrating Dr. Seuss’ Birthday

This Thursday the Carthage-Leake County Library is having a fun Dr. Seuss program for all 3 – 6 year olds.  Children are invited to come to the library where they can hear Ms. Dawn Barnes read some Dr. Seuss books.  Staff and volunteers will help the children make a craft, and they can play “Pin The Hat On The Cat”.  The Cat in the Hat will be back this year at the Carthage-Leake County Library.  All children (up to age 6) are invited!!

