Central Electric Power Association Warns of Utility Call Scam

Officials with the Central Electric Power Association have issued a notice for customers to be on the alert about a call scam.

Businesses in Central Electric Power Association’s service area have been receiving calls from a man claiming to work in the billing department.

The caller tells the victim that he works for Central Electric Power Association and that if the utility bill isn’t paid by a certain time, the electricity will be shut off.

Central Electric Power Association officials are asking anyone who receives this call to get report it and do not give the caller any personal information.