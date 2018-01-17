Central Electric Power Winter Weather

Arctic cold temperatures are causing high demand for electricity across the Southeastern United States. As a result, the entire Tennessee Valley Authority system area is asking all electric power consumers, including residential, commercial, and industrial, to voluntarily reduce their use of electricity.

Conserving power where possible is a first step. All consumers – residential, commercial and industrial customers – are being asked to join in, with the cold wave forecast to continue through Friday morning.

Saving power in cold weather doesn’t require drastic actions. Simply turning down the thermostat even a single degree can save up to 3 percent on future power bills.

Member-consumers should postpone using electric appliances, turn off nonessential lighting, and other electrical equipment during these extreme winter temperatures.

This is a message from Central Electric Power Association…serving you since 1937.

