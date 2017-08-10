Central MS Fair – Dusty Ray crowned “So You Think You Can Sing” champion (video)

Dusty Ray was crowned as the new champion of Boswell Media’s “So You Think You can Sing” competition Wednesday night at the Central Mississippi Fair in Kosciusko.

Ray won over the judges with his performance of Conway Twitty’s “Goodbye Time.”

Second place went to Mandi Gant’s cover of Lady Gaga’s “You and I.”

Jason Casey rounded out the top three with his take on Vanilla Ice’s hit “Ice Ice Baby.”

A total of 15 acts took the stage to share their karaoke talents.

So You Think You Can Sing was presented by Boswell Media and Central Electric Power Association.