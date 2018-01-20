More changes ahead for grading public schools

Mississippi could have to once again reset the scale used to assign A-to-F grades to public schools in 2018.

State Department of Education officials said Thursday that rejection of parts of Mississippi’s system by the U.S. Department of Education may make the changes necessary.

State officials say the federal government demands that Mississippi immediately include a score for students learning English in its system. They say the federal agency also objects to a performance measure of the lowest-scoring quarter of students.

2017-2018 was supposed to be the first time since 2010-2011 that schools teach the same curriculum, give the same standardized test and are graded using the same scoring system as the previous year. Setting scores is contentious, particularly because districts complain the state is changing rules in midstream.