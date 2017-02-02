Chief Anderson: No new money borrowed for Red Water Casino (Video)

Red Water Casino is being built in Leake County near the intersection of Highway 35 and 25. The design has been released. It’s going to be nearly 36,000 sq. ft.

“Of that 17,000 will be the gaming area,” says Chief Phyliss Anderson, Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. “We are going to have 500 slot machines.”

It will be able to expand to 750 slots. There will also be 10 table games and two dining options. The whole design incorporates Indian culture.

“We do have some people that are against the casino,” says Chief Anderson.

“It was approved by the tribal council with a 9-7 vote. Some members of the tribe say it’s fiscally irresponsible to build a new casino that will take away from Golden Moon and Silver Star but Chief Anderson disagrees.

“Once we bring all of our revenues together as one, the bottom line will be about $15 million higher than what we have today,” says Chief Anderson.

The projected revenue of Red Water is near $50 million annually and after expenses to run the casino are paid it will bring in a profit of about $20 million each year. It’s going to cost about $25 million to get it up and running, but that cost is expected to be paid back in less than two years.

“We won’t be borrowing any new money to build this casino,” says Chief Anderson. “What we’re going to do is we’re going to take our cash on hand. We’re also going to use our cash from our operations.”

The casino is expected to create 200 jobs for tribal members, generate more revenue and reduce existing debt.