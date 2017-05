The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department says an arrest has been made as part of an incest investigation.

Sheriff James Moore says Michael D. Holliday is charged with statutory rape, possession of child pornography and enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct.

Pending DNA results, Moore says Holliday could also face a charge of incest.

Holliday is currently being held in the Kemper County Jail on $75,000 bond.