Choctaw Central High School Announces Top Scholars

Choctaw Central High School announced the top scholars for the Class of 2017. For the third straight year the valedictorian was also named STAR Student. The salutatorian is also an academically-minded young woman.

“These two young ladies have made outstanding academic achievements at Choctaw Central, and I am so excited to recognize them,” said Tribal Chief Phyliss J. Anderson. “These students bring much honor and pride to our Tribe.”

The 2017 Valedictorian and STAR Student is Searra Blyss Wilson, the daughter of Lucretia King & Vince Wilson of the Pearl River Community. Searra participated in many clubs and activities during her high school career. She served as President of the Beta Club, is a member of the ACT 30+ Club, Choctaw Agriculture Professional Program for Students (CAPPS), Green Team, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Chess Club and served on the Prom Committee. Searra was also part of Leadership Neshoba and 4-H of Neshoba County and was named Philadelphia Rotary Club’s Student of the Month for December 2016. Over her four years at Choctaw Central, Searra received many awards including Trigonometry, Pre-Calculus, Physics and Spanish II, all in her junior year. She was also a member of the CCHS Cheerleading squad, the Bowling team and a past member of both the slow- and fast-pitch softball teams. This fall Searra will attend East Central Community College in Decatur, MS. After ECCC, Searra plans on continuing her education in order to obtain her Bachelors degree and one day her Master’s degree in Nursing.

Searra also served as this year’s MEC STAR Student and selected Penny Hardy as her STAR Teacher. This was her single greatest honor of her high school career, saying she was “honored to be added to such a distinguished group of students.” This is Mrs. Hardy’s first time being selected as STAR Teacher.

The honor of Salutatorian for the Class of 2017 goes to Diajah Malik York. She is the daughter of Jerry York, Sr. and Marilyn York of the Pearl River Community. Diajah is a member of the BETA Club, Pow Wow Committee, the Green Team and Robotics Team. She was also a member of the Bowling team. Diajah also received many awards during her high school career. She was named the Student of the Month for October 2016 by the Philadelphia Rotary Club. Diajah also plans on pursuing a career in Nursing. She plans on attending Meridian Community College this fall and then transferring to Millsaps College to obtain her Bachelor’s degree in both Nursing and Forensics.

“As we approach the end of the school year, I am excited for the Class of 2017,” said CCHS Principal Dr. Fred Hickmon. “These graduates have demonstrated the intelligence, determination, and allure needed to highly achieve in a global community. It is an honor to serve as principal of Choctaw Central High School, where pupils experience high success in their classroom and extra-curricular roles.”

Diajah York