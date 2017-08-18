Home » Local » Choctaw Central Warriors Defeated by the Union Yellow Jackets

Choctaw Central Warriors Defeated by the Union Yellow Jackets

Posted on by Staff Report

The Union Yellow Jackets held their name at home tonight against the Choctaw Central Warriors. The Yellow Jackets opened the second season of Helmet2Helmet with a twenty-two point lead for their first game of the season. The Yellow Jackets scored the first touchdown of the game, with an outstanding eighty-three yard run in the first quarter. (8-0) The Warriors were able to gain points with a field goal with four minutes and fifty-five seconds left in the first quarter. (8-3) The Warriors start off the second quarter and fight until one minute and thirty-five seconds is left when the Yellow Jackets double their score with a touchdown. (16-3) A great play was made by the Warriors that consisted of shotgun formations, double passes, and a sixty-one yard touchdown pass, all within fourteen seconds. The Warriors creep up with tricky plays that allows them to gain points in the second quarter. (16-10) The Yellow Jackets remain on top adding another eighty three yard touchdown return. (24-10) The Warriors continue to push through and gain yards in the third quarter while the Yellow Jackets double their score from the first quarter and make the field goal. (32-10) The fourth quarter was wrapped up and no points were gained by either team making the final score (32-10). The Yellow Jackets received their first victory of the season at Union High School against the Choctaw Central Warriors. Way to go Yellow Jackets!

