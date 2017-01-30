Choctaw council votes to bring gaming to Red Water

Red Water Casino has been approved and construction plans are being made.

“We’re just excited that they have the confidence to actually build a casino here in leake county,” says Russell Baty, Leake County Chamber.

The casino will be nearly 36,000 sq. ft. with 500 slots, 10 table games and dining options. The project passed with a 9-7 vote by the Choctaw Tribal Council.

Chief Anderson released in a statement, “This project is a win for our Tribe. The Red Water Casino will bring new jobs and more revenue to our growing population. We must invest in our future; opportunities do not stand still and wait. I am very thankful to the members of our Council that support this project and believe in moving our Tribe forward.”

“It’s 200 plus jobs,” says Baty. “It’s not only going to bring income to 200 plus people but the amount of traffic that will come into the Carthage area.”

That means more money spent by out-of-towners on gas, food and merchandise in the city.

The exact location of the casino hasn’t been released but people expect it to be near the intersection of Highway 25 and 35.

“The tribe owns a lot of land in that area so one of the things about having the casino there is, it’s hope that it will help boost some other economic development along the way,” says Baty.

The casino is expected to be up and running in a year.