Choctaw man pleads guilty to sex charge

Jaylon Thomas, 28, has pleaded guilty in federal court to sexual abuse of a minor.

The government says on Oct. 16, 2015, the Choctaw Police Department was called and then spoke with the victim, who was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment.

Thomas admitted to his sexual abuse of the minor.

Judge Daniel Jordan will sentence Thomas on Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. in Jackson. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.