Choctaw petition regarding future Red Water casino fails

A petition regarding the Choctaw tribe’s decision to build a fourth tribal casino in Mississippi has failed.

Some members wanted tribal voters to make the decision on whether the Red Water Casino would be built in Leake County. The group turned in the necessary number of signatures for a petition, but after canvassing from the Tribal Election Office, Tribal Election Committee and tribal chief, more than 130 names were rejected. That put the petition below its required 1,612 signatures.

A co-sponsor of the petition to require a tribal vote on Red Water Casino says numerous complaints have been received about how some of the canvassing was handled, and he has yet to receive an official rejection letter.