Choctaw Police looking for missing female

The Choctaw Police Department is looking for a missing 30 year old native american female.

Nikita Nicole Wilson was last scene on July 11, 2017 at 10:30 pm walking from Choctaw Central High School towards the government quarters housing area in the Pearl River Community within the boundaries of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indian Reservation.

Nikita has straight shoulder length hair, black in color, weights 200 lbs and is approximately 5’6″ in height, DOB 4/29/1987.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of this individual, please contact the Choctaw Police Department at (601) 656-5711.