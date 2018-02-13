Choctaw Shopping Center Enterprise Appoints New GM

The Choctaw Shopping Center Enterprise is pleased to announce the appointment of W. Diane Maxwell as its new General Manager.

Diane is a Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal member from the Pearl River Community. Her work portfolio includes working at the Choctaw Housing Authority, where she worked her way up to Deputy Director; the DHHS-Public Health Division-IHS-General Counsel Office, and most recently with the Choctaw Tribal Court System.

Diane proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. She recently completed her studies at the University of Mississippi School of Law where she received her Juris Doctor.

In the role of the General Manager, she will oversee 700,000 square feet of retail, program, and industrial space that the Enterprise currently manages. Her work knowledge and education will be greatly utilized in her new role as General Manager.

“I am excited to take on this new role and challenge,” said Ms. Maxwell. “I look forward to working with existing and new tenants to provide beneficial products and services to our Choctaw communities.”

The Choctaw Shopping Center Enterprise is confident that Ms. Maxwell will hit the ground running and surpass expectations.

The office of the General Manager is located on the 2nd floor of the three-story building at the Choctaw Shopping (Town?) Center, and the office number is 601-656-2193.