Choctaw woman found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon

Ida Mae Sam, 56, a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, was found guilty in U.S. District Court Tuesday on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The verdict was announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Freeze.

A jury returned the guilty verdict against Sam for assaulting another Choctaw member with a deadly weapon (a knife) on April 25, 2015, causing three separate stab wounds to the right forearm of the victim.

Sam will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette, III, on January 9, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. and faces a maximum penalty of twenty years in federal prison and a $500,000 fine.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Choctaw Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Erin Chalk and Keesha Middleton.