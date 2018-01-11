Choctaw woman sentenced for assault with a deadly weapon

A member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has been sentenced to prison for an assault in April 2015.

Ida Mae Sam, 56, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette III, to serve 68 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for assaulting another Choctaw Indian with a dangerous weapon and causing serious bodily injury. Sam was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

The government says Sam had invited the victim and others to her residence in the Pearl River community and became involved in an argument with her boyfriend, and then with the boyfriend of the victim. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sam then went into another room, returned with a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times. The victim suffered large cuts and significant blood loss.

Sam was convicted of assault of another person with a dangerous weapon and assault causing serious bodily injury by a jury in October 2017.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Choctaw Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Keesha D. Middleton and Erin Chalk.