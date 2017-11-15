Choctaws vote on Red Water Casino

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will vote Thursday on whether to build a new casino. Opponents believe a new casino would take away from Pearl River Resort and Casino, but the chief says a new gaming facility would create additional jobs and revenue.

If the Red Water Casino is built in Carthage it will be the tribe’s fourth casino. There is one in Bok Homa and two in Choctaw.

“Why would you go and compete with yourself?,” says James Johnson, MBCI member.

Those opposing the new casino would rather see improvements made at the existing Pearl River Resort and Casino, and be able to compete with surrounding casinos, owned by different tribes.

“Vicksburg knows how to compete with us, but we aren’t competing with them,” says Hayward Bell, MBCI member. “We are just building another casino, saying that’s going to do it. It’s not going to do it.”

Chief Phyliss Anderson says even though there would be a shift in money from one casino to the other, the entire tribe would benefit.

“When you bring all the four casinos together at the end of the year your profits at the bottom line will be much greater,” says Chief Anderson.

Some believe there are better places to build a new casino that wouldn’t take away from Golden Moon and Silver Star at all.

“We can look at other areas and locations,” says Bell.

But Chief Anderson says that’s already been done. Four areas were looked at.

“Both the studies reveal that Red Water is the best location to build our satellite casino,” says Chief Anderson.

A study done by the tribe shows the new casino would target the Jackson area and generate more revenue because Pearl River Resort is only getting two percent of that market.

“Red Water Casino represents the quickest and highest return on investment dollars,” says James York, Pearl River Resort Development of Operations.

Fourty percent of registered voters have to cast a ballot for the new casino to pass or fail. If less than fourty percent vote, the casino will be built.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in every Choctaw community on Thursday.