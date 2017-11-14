How would you like to win $500.00 in Christmas Cash to be spent throughout Leake County? Well here is your chance. From now until November 30th participating merchants will have registration boxes placed in their stores and each time you support them, you get a chance to win. Just fill out a registration blank and drop it in the box. It is a way to support your local small businesses that support the community throughout the year. The drawing will be held on Thursday November 30th just before the Christmas Parade.

Stop by these merchants for your chance to win: Angie’s Country Store, Curio’s, The Eagles Nest, Evon’s Jewelry, Hinkle’s Gun and Pawn, The Thrifty Nickel, The Bakery and Café, Flaunt, Ooh La La, Sweet Magnolias, Cuttin’ Up Hair Salon, B K Wireless, Merle Norman/ The Perfect Gift, Sims Appliance/ It’s a Wrap, The Added Touch, Su-Ti’s Turkoize Trunk, Carthage Barber Shop, The Leake County Co-Op, East Side Gun and Pawn, Rapid Rentals, Wheel In, Dirt Roads Pottery, LeSon Hair Salon, Southern or Soul , Homefront Home Improvement Center, The Carthage Junction, K & A Boutique, Thomas Hardware and Drilling, and Factory Connection. Shop Local this Christmas and you could possibly win $500.00 in Christmas Cash from the Main Street Chamber of Leake County.