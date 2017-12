It’s time to start the holiday cheer, Philadelphia officially kicks off the Christmas season tonight with the annual Downtown Christmas Parade. This years parade includes floats, marching bands, and crowd favorite SANTA CLAUSE. Philadelphia’s Christmas parade will beginning tonight at 6 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the parade, be sure to look for the live video feed here at Kicks96news.com.

