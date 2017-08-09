Church continues recovery after tornado destruction

It has been over a year of recovery for those affected by an EF-2 tornado in Collinsville. First Baptist Church of Collinsville is still rebuilding after its sanctuary was ripped apart.

“There was no roof of the building that my wife and I were in,” says Pastor Wade Ricks.

In seconds an EF-2 tornado blew through Collinsville and left a devastating path of destruction behind.

“In just a minute or so we came out and everything was leveled,” says Ricks. “It was devastation.”

First Baptist Church was barely standing. The congregation’s sanctuary had to be demolished.

“It really didn’t take but a couple of weeks once the equipment was here to actually clean the site off,” says Ricks.

First Baptist built from the ground up and now there are just a few more things to bolt and screw.

“On the inside they’re doing sheetrock and electrical is going on,” says Ricks. “Our air conditioner is being put it.”

Pastor Ricks says the church was built to be able to navigate efficiently. Everything is in one building whereas before the different ministries were separated.

“For my senior adults, they can park really close, walk into their Sunday school class right straight across the hall into the worship center so they don’t have to go very far to get where they’re going,” says Ricks.

It will be almost two years after that twister blew through Collinsville before the church can have their own place of worship again. The doors are expected to open in December thanks to generous giving.

“Our church, they’re very giving,” says Ricks. “They give over and above their tithing to take to care of the extras.”

The EF-2 hit on February 2 of last year. There were no injuries or fatalities.