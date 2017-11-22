There will be a FREE “Protecting The Flock” church security seminar held at First Baptist Church Louisville, MS on Monday night, December 11th and Tuesday night, December 12 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. each night. Jimmy Meeks of Sheepdog Safety Training will conduct this seminar. Jimmy is a 44 year minister, a 35 year police officer based out of Texas. Jimmy will instruct church members and staff on methods of preventing attacks on churches and keeping members safe. The same seminar will be conducted each night to enable people choose which night is best to attend. This seminar is sponsored by the Margaret Lackey State Missions Offering and area churches. For more information, call text (601) 575-1611 or log onto to sheepdogseminars.com.