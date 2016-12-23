Church to have special Christmas service

East Philadelphia Baptist Church along with many others give a special Christmas service on the day our savior was born. Fellow believers comes together to worship and remember the true meaning of Christmas.

“Christmas is God’s gift to us,” says Student Pastor Rusty Parsons. “We got the greatest present in the world when Jesus came and we get the opportunity to celebrate by telling others about it.”

East Philadelphia Baptist spends the month of December celebrating the birth of Jesus in a big way.

“We always have a musical and Christmas cantata for the kids and the adults,” says Pastor Parsons. “This year church members sang their favorite Christmas songs to the congregation. And each week they’ve lit part of an Advent Wreath that symbolizes continuous life.

“We’ll start off and we will light the last candle of our Advent Wreath,” says Pastor Parsons. “We’ve lit the one for peace, hope and love. Then we will do the joy one. Lastly, we’ll light the candle that represents Christ because he is the light of the world and that’s what Christmas is all about.”

After the lighting, the pastor will give a sermon on the Advent Season which prepares the congregation spiritually for Christmas, but also for his inevitable second coming.