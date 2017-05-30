City of Forest fined for too much Cyanide in Wastewater

A Mississippi town is being fined $2,000 for discharging too much cyanide from its wastewater treatment plant.
The city of Forest agreed to pay the fine to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. The regulator cited Forest for violations in November 2014 and February 2015, saying the cyanide exceeded the limits allowed in wastewater in both months. The total fine is for $7,500, but Forest won’t have to pay $5,500 if it meets cyanide limits for three straight months through June.
Forest told the regulator in a 2015 letter that it had found the source of the problem and that the poison in its wastewater had fallen below mandated limits.
Mayor Nancy Chambers signed the Feb. 27 order agreeing to waive hearing rights and pay the fine. (Jackson, AP)