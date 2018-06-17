Clark Named MAC Golf Co-Coach of the Year

East Central Community College Golf Coach Chris Clark has added another honor to the Warriors’ highly successful 2017-18 golf season, this time being named the Mississippi Association of Coaches Community College Golf Co-Coach of the Year.

Clark will be honored at the MAC Hall of Fame Banquet June 22 in Jackson.

Earlier this spring Clark, who has been the head golf coach at ECCC in Decatur since 2011, was named the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges Golf Co-Coach of the Year for 2017-18 by the other coaches in the MACJC.

A native of Decatur and former all-state golfer at ECCC, Clark led his 2017-18 Warrior golf team to a fourth-place finish in the MACJC Conference/State Tournament, a third-place finish in the National Junior College Athletic Association District D Tournament, and the college’s first-ever team trip to the NJCAA National Championship, where the Warriors finished 12th as a team. Sophomore golfer Jacob Hamner finished 13th individually and was named NJCAA Second Team All American.

Clark’s father, the late Joe Clark, was named MACJC Golf Coach of the Year in 2001. He started the East Central golf program and served as coach for 30 years.