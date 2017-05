The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding a missing person, who was last seen in Meridian.

Elyssa C. McKenzie has been missing since Feb. 27. Chief Deputy Barry White says the 25-year-old was last seen at the Waffle House behind Circle K on 22nd Avenue in Meridian.

Anyone who knows where McKenzie might be is asked to call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.