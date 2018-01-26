cocaine, DUI, aggravated assault and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Valerie Gill, 30, 273 A Avenue, Philadelphia, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Dewayne Johnson, 49, 520 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, malicious mischief over $1000

Keontae Q Nash, 18, 1127 East Avenue, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Kedric Firedelphia Steele, 38, 10131 Raod 2641, hold for other agency, sale of marijuana, possession of firearm by convicted felon, conveying of contraband onto correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance within correction facility, trafficking of a controlled substance

Marcello Young, 19, 10390 Road 842, Philadelphia, hold for other agency, aggravated assault with extreme indifference to life

Lonnie George Johnson, 52, 13250 Road 404, Philadelphia, trespassing

Willie L Young Jr, 381 Loper Street, Meridian, public drunk, disorderly conduct

Nicholas Hill, 25, 10470 Road 456, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Jakwelon Seales, 25, 395 Loper Street, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia

Larindo Ben, 35, 128 Lagoon Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Fredrick Lashun Glass, 28, 1061 Shellie Brown Road, Louisville, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense

Kenneth R Willis, 28, 426 Blackjack Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no proof of insurance

Mary Bell, 30, 514 AC Walters Road, Philadelphia, hold for other agency, felony abuse of a vulnerable adult

Stephanie Clemons, 28, 1126 West Avenue Lot 9A, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana

Jason Gilmer, 45, of 10711 Road 571, Philadelphia, petit larceny – less than $1000

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)