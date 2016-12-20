Cocaine, DUI, Burglary And Other Recent Arrests in Neshoba County

Danisha L. Marshall, 21, 10041 Road 1728, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, child endangerment, speeding, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, 2 counts no child restraints, no insurance.

Robert Hunter, 34, 589 Wilson Road, Decatur, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

Mitsy White, 39, 10051 Road 264, Union, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, careless driving

Other recent arrests: