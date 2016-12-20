Cocaine, DUI, Burglary And Other Recent Arrests in Neshoba County

Danisha L. Marshall, 21, 10041 Road 1728, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, child endangerment, speeding, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, 2 counts no child restraints, no insurance.
Robert Hunter, 34, 589 Wilson Road, Decatur, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Mitsy White, 39, 10051 Road 264, Union, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, careless driving
Other recent arrests:
- David Winstead, 37, 305 Pearl Street Apt 14, Philadelphia, hold for investigation
- Travis Warren, 25, St Francis Drive Lot #3, Philadelphia, warrant burglary of a dwelling house
- Alisha N Clemons, 27, 179 Van Williamson Road, Louisville, telephone harassment
- Margorie Sue Brashear, 24, 2590 Hudson Road Carthage, shoplifting
- Christopher Dorman, 21, 10110 Road 246, Union, warrant petit larceny, warrant possession of paraphernalia, failure to appear