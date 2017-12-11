cocaine, public drunk and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Regina Miller, 35, 260 Davis Road, Philadelphia, public drunk
Priscilla Ann Williams, 48, 2960 Hugh Mitchell Road, Conehatta, failure to pay
Marqueisha Clay, 22, 103 Cajun Lane, Philadelphia, failure to pay
Michael Lewis, 61, County Road 1830, Pachuta, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance
Tony Willis Tabias, 30, 14th Street, Okeechobee, FL, possession of marijuana
Kevin Eakes, 42, 10391 Road 1535, Philadelphia, probation violation
Shadrick McCallum, 41, 601 Christine Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay, probation violation
Christopher Shuler, 22, 534 Holland Avenue, Philadelphia, serving sentence
Kendrell Shinta Peden, 31, 399 Clyde Avenue, Philadelphia, public drunk, possession of marijuana
Christopher Duran Davis, 30, 1180 Road 212, Philadelphia, theft of utilities (no photo)
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)