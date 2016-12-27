Collinsville man killed in police shooting

Authorities say a man who was shot by a deputy in Arkansas Christmas Day was 33-year-old Joseph Garcia of Collinsville, Miss.

According to a news release issued by Arkansas State Police, an Independence County sheriff’s deputy encountered Garcia, who said he was armed, around 7:25 a.m. near the Desha community south of Batesville, Ark.

Local and state law enforcement officers joined the deputy at the scene and at approximately 11 a.m., officials say Garcia fired a gun at officers who returned fire.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Garcia’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for examination for manner and cause of death.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation into the stand-off and shooting. An investigative case file will be prepared by the agents and submitted to the Independence County Prosecuting Attorney.