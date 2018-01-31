Commission charges 16 telemarketers for no-call violations

Mississippi’s Public Service Commission has charged 16 telemarketing companies for violating the state’s no-call law, officials announced Tuesday.
An investigation conducted by the PSC found that these companies made hundreds of calls to Mississippians who signed up for the no-call list, Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said in a press release.
The Telephone Solicitation Act prohibits those attempting to sell consumer goods and services by telephone from calling numbers that appear on the no call list.
If the entities are found to have indeed violated the law, the companies will be subject to a $5,000 fine per call.
Notices of alleged violations were recently filed against the following companies:
- Save Big Leads, Boca Raton, Florida
- Natcap, Inc., Auburn, California
- Mister Money-USA, Fort Collins, Colorado
- SIP Markets, Wilmington, Delaware
- TMI Communications, LLC, Port St. Lucia, Florida
- American Homesecure, Inc., Dallas, Texas
- Setup Globe, LLC, Chicago, Illinois
- Riemer Marketing, Costa Mesa, California
- Empire Consumer Services, Pomona, California
- Vehicle Service Administration, Harrisonville, Missouri
- CV McDowell LLC, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Florida Health Pro, Altamonte Springs, Florida
- Auto Protection Plus, Irvine, California
- Global One American Solutions, Margate, Florida
- Joshua Snyder, Brookhaven, Georgia
- A1 Diabetes & Medical Supply, Inc., Memphis, Tennessee
- Callavation, LLC, Hollywood, Florida
“We are committed to charging every, single predatory telemarketer that violates the no-call law,” Presley said. “Mississippians deserve to have their privacy protected. This action sends a message to these companies and others that if you invade the privacy of our citizens, the PSC is coming after you.”
Presley encouraged Mississippians to download the PSC’s new smartphone app, which can be found by searching “PSC No-Call” in the iTunes App Store or Google Play Marketplace. The app allows citizens to immediately report calls to the PSC from their cell phones. Also, landline phones can be registered at www.psc.state.ms.us or by calling Commissioner Presley’s office at 1-800-637-7722.