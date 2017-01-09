Community Awards Set For Tuesday at Neshoba County Coliseum

Local volunteers from a number of organizations will be recognized Tuesday night (January 10th) during the annual Community Development awards program hosted by the Community Development Partnership and the Mississippi State University Extension service in Neshoba County. The program begins at 6:00 p.m. in the coliseum’s multi-purpose room with area volunteer fire fighters, community development clubs, the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers, the Literacy Council, community leaders and local citizens recognizing contributions of volunteers in city and county programs during 2016.