Reminder: Community Development Block Grant Walnut Grove Public Facilities – Public Hearing Notice Initial Hearing

The Town of Walnut Grove, Mississippi is considering applying to the Mississippi Development Authority for a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant for up to $450,000 for Sewer Improvements.

The State of Mississippi has been allocated approximately $ 23,000,000 that will be made available to cities, towns and counties on a competitive basis to undertake eligible community development activities. These funds must be used to benefit low-and moderate-income persons.

The activities for which these funds are used are in the areas of public facilities and economic development. More specific details regarding eligible activities, program requirements and the rating system will be provide at a public hearing which will be held at Town Hall, 139 Main Street, Walnut Grove, MS 39189 on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 6:00 PM. The purpose of this hearing will be to obtain citizen input into the development of the application.

The location for this hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities. If a translator is needed for non-English speaking persons, please contact Nekki Stiles at 601-253-2321 at least three (3) days prior to the meeting in an effort to accommodate this request. The Town does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admissions or access to or treatment of employment in its programs or activities.

All comments are welcome and must be submitted in writing. For those unable to attend this meeting, written comments will be considered until the close of business on Tuesday, February 13, 2018. Written comments should be mailed to the Town of Walnut Grove, City Clerk Nekki Stiles at 139 Main Street, Walnut Grove, MS 39189.