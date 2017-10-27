Home » Leake » Community Outreach Services of Leake County host seminar

Community Outreach Services of Leake County in Walnut Grove will host “community empowerment advocate training” by the Mississippi Coalition Against Sexual Assault. The training will run 9 am – 3 pm on Wednesday, November 8. The event is free to the public. Certificates of completion will be offered; the training will help identify victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. For more information contact Doris Henson at 601-253-2396. Community Outreach Services is located at 242 Main Street, Walnut Grove.

