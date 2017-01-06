Concert series to restore Ellis

Rockin’ to Restore the Ellis, an almost century old theater in Philadelphia that has been the local spot for performances, plays and concerts.

“It’s been a part of people’s lives in some way shape or form for going on 100 years,” says Jacob Starks. “In a lot of cases, we don’t want to be the one that drops the ball and getting it past that century mark.”

The latest idea to help keep the venue alive is a quarterly concert series featuring local artists. Philadelphia Neshoba County Musicians Guild and Philadelphia-Neshoba County Arts Council are hoping for a packed house.

“When you get the best musicians in the world together on the best stage in the world, in the best place in the world, with the best people in the world, you have an instant success,” says Daniel Sharp, Musicians Guild.

The 1920s building has undergone minor renovations through the years like new paint, chairs, stage curtains and lighting.

“It keeps benefiting newer generations of Philadelphians,” says Starks. It’s important to us to help guide the efforts here to make it a great lasting experience.”

“Many of the younger musicians have never had a chance to get in here,” Sharp. “So this is an opportunity to let those guys enjoy the stage.”

The music will range from blues to rock to folk to country in the two-hour performance this quarter. Half of the proceeds will go to restoration and the other half with go to the Musicians Guild.

The first show will be Jan. 28 at 7 P.M. Five dollar tickets can be bought at the door or in advance at the Neshoba County Library or from a Guild member.