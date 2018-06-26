Congressional seat candidates talk about run-off elections

The Republican run-off election for Mississippi’s Third Congressional seat is down to two candidates – Michael Guest and Whit Hughes.

Each candidate talked about some of their campaign platforms.

“I strongly believe in limited government. There is a role for government. The government has a crucial role in providing for our national security, protecting our citizens against those who commit criminal acts. But I believe that in general a limited, reduced government is best for the citizens,” says Guest.

“Securing the border has been a hot topic during this campaign and it’s obviously been at the top of mine for folks here in recent days. Enforcing our laws in our country is the right thing. Keeping families together is the right thing. We need to enforce our laws. We are a rules and laws driven country and I think we can bring a common sense approach about enforcing them in a compassionate way,” says Hughes.

Both, Guest and Hughes, talked about what makes them different from their opposer.

“I believe it is important to have someone with real business experience, cares and understands how to go up there and have priorities that reflect the needs and interest of the Mississippians here in the third district,” says Hughes.

“I believe that what separates me is that I have a proven track record and a history of fighting for the people of Mississippi. For the last 22 years I have worked to see that our communities are safe,” says Guest.

Run-off elections are today, Tuesday, June 26. Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Voters are required to show photo identification.