The former directors of a Christian home, who were accused of embezzling over $200,000, were expected to go in front of a judge this month.

Jack and Karen High were indicted last year for allegedly embezzling from Happiness Hill Christian Home and Academy in Neshoba County.

District Attorney Steven Kilgore says the Highs fired their attorney and hired a new one.

Judge Christopher Collins granted a continuance in the case for that reason.