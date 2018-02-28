Cooks Chapel “Auctions for Missions” Saturday

Cooks Chapel “Auctions for Missions” will be held Saturday, March 3rd at Cooks Chapel gymnasium located .5 miles north of Ford’s Store on Hwy 491 N. A live auction will be held at 1 pm with viewing beginning at 11am. Furniture, tools, collectables, art, household items, antiques and more will be on display for auction.

There will also be a silent auction and bake sale. Betty Burgers, hot dogs and snacks will be available for purchase.

Cooks Chapel mission team is made up from a diverse group associated with “BMDMI”, Baptist Medical and Dental Mission International, based out of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The goal in missions is to “evangelize to the lost and disciple to the saved, and minister to the needs of the poor”. They lack the basic necessities of food, shelter, medical and dental care, and education. This is where the work of Cooks Chapel mission team members, along with BMDMI, comes to meet physical needs while presenting the gospel of Jesus Christ, the ultimate Healer.

All proceeds go to the annual medial/dental mission trip to Honduras. For more information contact Nancy Spears at 601-575-9952 .