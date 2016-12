The Kosciusko Police Department is searching for two counterfeiters.

Investigator Greg Collins said two suspects, one man and one woman, used five counterfeit $100 bills at the Kosciusko Walmart in Kosciusko on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The two left left the store in a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.